Cleaning up the Range

Nov 16, 2016

Dakota Tschetter and his brother, Lance, didn't have the idea of shooting range reclamation in their strategic plan, but when the opportunity was presented, as young entrepreneurs, the Tschetters accepted the challenge. It was after a day at the shooting range in the fall of 2014 that Colin Treeby took notice of how cluttered and unkempt the shooting range looked after multiple fired rounds.

