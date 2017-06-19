Groveton PD chief: Man who tricked, sexually assaulted woman arrested in Huntsville

U.S. marshals arrested a man who is suspected of tricking an 18-year-old woman into leaving a Groveton party with him and then sexually assaulting her at a remote location after they tracked him down to Huntsville Saturday. "They checked addresses of family, and a marshal was asked to go by there," said Groveton Police Chief John Raiford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.