Groveton PD chief: Man who tricked, sexually assaulted woman arrested in Huntsville
U.S. marshals arrested a man who is suspected of tricking an 18-year-old woman into leaving a Groveton party with him and then sexually assaulting her at a remote location after they tracked him down to Huntsville Saturday. "They checked addresses of family, and a marshal was asked to go by there," said Groveton Police Chief John Raiford.
