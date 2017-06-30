Emergency crews are responding to a p...

Emergency crews are responding to a possible drowning in the Nueces River.

Monday Jun 26 Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Dive teams are searching the Nueces River for a man that witnesses say went underwater and never came back up early this morning. It was just before 7 a.m. when emergency crews responded to the possible drowning call on County Road 73 off of FM 624.

