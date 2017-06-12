Buffalo Bill Rodeo: Top bareback riders hustle into the lead
The lead in the bareback riding at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte was set on opening night, Wednesday, with Canadian cowboy Orin Larsen scoring 83.5 points. But on Friday night, two cowboys, both ranked in the top 10 in the PRCA's world standings, moved into second and four place.
