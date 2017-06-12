4 die as medical copter crashes on the way to Houston
Shortly after picking up a patient in Huntsville, a medical helicopter tore through pine trees and crashed in the Sam Houston National Forest early Sunday, killing all four aboard. The pilot never radioed that he was in trouble, and the helicopter crashed in remote woods near Lake Raven, leaving a 1,000-foot trail of debris before coming to a halt, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|smileys
|Jun 16
|Chainsaw Five
|1
|Chris adams
|May '17
|Thatone123
|1
|Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Looking for Gray family in Huntsville (May '09)
|Feb '17
|ragincajun1957
|4
|Jane Doe
|Jan '17
|Investigator
|1
|Vickers sentenced to 17 years for murder (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Loving mother
|29
|You Say You're An American, But What If You Had...
|Dec '16
|New Resident
|12
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC