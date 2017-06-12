3 killed, 2 critically hurt in traffi...

3 killed, 2 critically hurt in traffic crash near Huntsville

Investigators say three people have been killed and two were critically hurt in a three-vehicle wreck in Central Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating the deadly accident that happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 45 just south of Huntsville.

