Family remembers couple killed in Temple crash Read Story Stephen Adams
Jeff Smith, 56, and Shirley Smith, 61, had been married since June 1993. An earlier police report incorrectly stated Jeff's age as 59. Jeff grew up in Central Illinois and moved to Texas to follow his dream of becoming a medical technologist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris adams
|May 12
|Thatone123
|1
|Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Looking for Gray family in Huntsville (May '09)
|Feb '17
|ragincajun1957
|4
|Jane Doe
|Jan '17
|Investigator
|1
|Vickers sentenced to 17 years for murder (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Loving mother
|29
|You Say You're An American, But What If You Had...
|Dec '16
|New Resident
|12
|Michael Tucker
|Dec '16
|JTUCKR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC