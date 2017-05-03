Alfred Vaughn
The Angelic Host came for Alfred Vaughn on April 24, 2017 in the Parkview Regional Hospital Trauma Room, Mexia among loving family and very devoted friends. Viewing and visitation will be held at Moore's Angelic Funeral Chapel Friday, May 5 from 1-8 p.m. with the family present from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m. in the First Baptist Church Downtown Teague, 209 N. 6th Stree.
