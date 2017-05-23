Materia expands manufacturing facilities in Texas
Materia Inc., a company in development and manufacture of catalysts and advanced polymers, is supporting growth in its Proxima thermoset resins by expanding its manufacturing capacity fivefold in Huntsville, Texas. The expanded facility will complement Materia's existing prototyping and polymer testing facility in Pasadena, Calif.
