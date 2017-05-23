Local mom makes emotional video for bullied daughter
A Huntsville mother posted this emotional video on Facebook, saying she hopes to call attention to what she believes is the bullying of her 10-year-old daughter at Huntsville ISD. Tracey Murphy said her daughter, who is in fourth grade at Stewart Elementary, is being relentlessly teased about her weight, and sometimes the teasing turns to pushing or punching.
