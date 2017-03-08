The Preiss Company Continues Aggressive Growth with Acquisition of...
RIVERSIDE, Calif./HUNTSVILLE, TEXAS/RALEIGH, N.C. -- Officials of The Preiss Company , ranked the nation's fifth largest, privately-held, student housing owner-operator, today announced the continuation of its robust growth plan with its first two joint venture acquisitions of 2017: Both purpose-built, student-housing properties were acquired in separate joint ventures for undisclosed amounts from different private investment groups. TPCO will operate the facilities, as well as oversee renovations and upgrades.
