Texas executes murderer James Bigby

BREAKING NEWS: Texas executes paranoid schizophrenic, 61, who shot his friend and then drowned his baby in a sink in Christmas Eve killing spree A paranoid schizophrenic who shot dead a father and drowned his baby in a sink in 1987 has been executed in Texas. James Bigby, 61, was put to death by lethal injection for killing Michael Trekell and his infant son Jason in a Christmas Eve killing spree 30 years ago.

