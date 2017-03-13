Texas executes murderer James Bigby
BREAKING NEWS: Texas executes paranoid schizophrenic, 61, who shot his friend and then drowned his baby in a sink in Christmas Eve killing spree A paranoid schizophrenic who shot dead a father and drowned his baby in a sink in 1987 has been executed in Texas. James Bigby, 61, was put to death by lethal injection for killing Michael Trekell and his infant son Jason in a Christmas Eve killing spree 30 years ago.
