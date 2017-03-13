No, Sam Houston State University Isn't Paying Students To Take...
Sam Houston State University-home of the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas-is suddenly in conspiracy theory crosshairs as a Marxist training ground. The Daily Caller and Infowars claim that students at the Huntsville university are being paid to take courses on "white privilege" and Black Lives Matter.
