No, Sam Houston State University Isn'...

No, Sam Houston State University Isn't Paying Students To Take...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Texas Monthly

Sam Houston State University-home of the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas-is suddenly in conspiracy theory crosshairs as a Marxist training ground. The Daily Caller and Infowars claim that students at the Huntsville university are being paid to take courses on "white privilege" and Black Lives Matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Gray family in Huntsville (May '09) Feb '17 ragincajun1957 4
Jane Doe Jan '17 Investigator 1
News Vickers sentenced to 17 years for murder (Nov '09) Jan '17 Loving mother 29
News You Say You're An American, But What If You Had... Dec '16 New Resident 12
Michael Tucker Dec '16 JTUCKR 1
johnny adamick (Sep '10) Dec '16 John ford 4
Bad mouthing Bedias (Nov '08) Oct '16 Crafter 34
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Huntsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC