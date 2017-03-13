Fort Worth man tied to 4 killings set for execution Tuesday
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate James Bigby. Bigby, who was convicted of killing a father and his infant son during a murder rampage on Christmas Eve 1987 that also left two other people dead nearly three decades ago, is scheduled to be executed Tuesday evening March 14, 2017, in Texas.
