Angelina County jury sentences TDCJ inmate to death for murder of correctional officer
An Angelina County jury sentenced an inmate to death Wednesday for his part in the murder of a correctional officer during an attempted escape from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Wynn Unit, according to a story in "The Huntsville Item." The Angelina County jury heard the John Ray Falk Jr. case because a change of venue was requested in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Gray family in Huntsville (May '09)
|Feb 8
|ragincajun1957
|4
|Jane Doe
|Jan '17
|Investigator
|1
|Vickers sentenced to 17 years for murder (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Loving mother
|29
|You Say You're An American, But What If You Had...
|Dec '16
|New Resident
|12
|Michael Tucker
|Dec '16
|JTUCKR
|1
|johnny adamick (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|John ford
|4
|Bad mouthing Bedias (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Crafter
|34
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC