Angelina County jury sentences TDCJ i...

Angelina County jury sentences TDCJ inmate to death for murder of correctional officer

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

An Angelina County jury sentenced an inmate to death Wednesday for his part in the murder of a correctional officer during an attempted escape from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Wynn Unit, according to a story in "The Huntsville Item." The Angelina County jury heard the John Ray Falk Jr. case because a change of venue was requested in the case.

