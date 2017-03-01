New Head of N-U Music School Named

New Head of N-U Music School Named

Friday Feb 17

Sergio Ruiz, professor of music and current chair of the Georgia College Department of Music, has been named the new director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Glenn Korff School of Music. Ruiz will begin his new position on July 1. He replaces John Richmond, who left the university last year to become of the dean of the College of Music at the University of North Texas in Denton.

