Wreck kills Huntsville woman, injures 2 children
A Huntsville woman died, and two children were sent to the hospital, after a wreck in Walker County, authorities said on Thursday. Elizabeth Bryant, 25, was killed about 8 a.m. Thursday when she veered into oncoming traffic along U.S. 190 about 10 miles east of Huntsville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Encore white trash
|1,000
|You Say You're An American, But What If You Had...
|Dec 26
|New Resident
|13
|Michael Tucker
|Dec 17
|JTUCKR
|1
|Vickers sentenced to 17 years for murder (Nov '09)
|Dec 13
|mylogan
|28
|johnny adamick (Sep '10)
|Dec 7
|John ford
|4
|Bad mouthing Bedias (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Crafter
|34
|Does anyone know?
|Sep '16
|countryroad88
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC