Wreck kills Huntsville woman, injures 2 children

A Huntsville woman died, and two children were sent to the hospital, after a wreck in Walker County, authorities said on Thursday. Elizabeth Bryant, 25, was killed about 8 a.m. Thursday when she veered into oncoming traffic along U.S. 190 about 10 miles east of Huntsville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

