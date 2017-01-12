Supreme Court declines to block first...

Supreme Court declines to block first US execution of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: KSWO

Wilkins is set for lethal injection Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, as the nation's first execu... HUNTSVILLE, Texas - The Supreme Court declined to block the lethal injection of a Texas inmate convicted of killing two men over a drug deal, allowing the first execution of the year in the United States to proceed later on Wednesday unless there is a last-minute appeal. The high court ruling in a brief two-sentence order came about three hours before Christopher Wilkins, 48, is scheduled to be put to death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 23 min Sam Stankspharts 1,039
News Vickers sentenced to 17 years for murder (Nov '09) 13 hr Loving mother 29
News You Say You're An American, But What If You Had... Dec 26 New Resident 13
Michael Tucker Dec 17 JTUCKR 1
johnny adamick (Sep '10) Dec '16 John ford 4
Bad mouthing Bedias (Nov '08) Oct '16 Crafter 34
Does anyone know? Sep '16 countryroad88 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Huntsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,184 • Total comments across all topics: 277,990,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC