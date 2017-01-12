Supreme Court declines to block first US execution of 2017

Wilkins is set for lethal injection Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, as the nation's first execu... HUNTSVILLE, Texas - The Supreme Court declined to block the lethal injection of a Texas inmate convicted of killing two men over a drug deal, allowing the first execution of the year in the United States to proceed later on Wednesday unless there is a last-minute appeal. The high court ruling in a brief two-sentence order came about three hours before Christopher Wilkins, 48, is scheduled to be put to death.

