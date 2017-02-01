Comfort Awaits

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Texas Highways

Inside the modest painted-brick building that houses Huntsville's Farmhouse Cafe, comfort awaits-both on the plate and in spirit. In the springtime, large planters on the restaurant's side patio brim with cheerful sunflowers, and year-round when the wind blows, an old-fashioned windmill spins steadily overhead, its tail assembly painted to resemble the Texas flag.

