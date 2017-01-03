You Say You're An American, But What If You Had To Prove It Or Be Deported?
There are 13 comments on the News 88.9 KNPR story from Thursday Dec 22, titled You Say You're An American, But What If You Had To Prove It Or Be Deported?. In it, News 88.9 KNPR reports that:
When he was in prison, Lorenzo Palma strongly suspected he was an American citizen. He had spent his whole life in the United States, and he knew his grandfather was born in El Paso, Texas, in 1914.
#1 Sunday Dec 25
I wouldn't, I would rather get deported.
#2 Monday Dec 26
Wow your a great American to stand up against corruption and take a stand for American values
#3 Monday Dec 26
FYI Both of the above posts were by Petro. Molt people know he is a paranoid schizpphrenic that talks to himself habitually. Nobosdy else ever compliments him, so he does it for himself.
Any idiot that cannot prove who he is should be deported to Aleppo. We need to get rid of all parasites, losers, incompetents and dead weights.
Petro should be kept here, but quarantined in a special hog pen at the meat packing plant where he should be ground up and made into canned buzzard meat.
United States
#4 Monday Dec 26
We travel allot and illegals are everywhere. How do you think they (Trump Admin) are going to take care of the situation? We know all the US but lacking a few states and they are all over.
#5 Monday Dec 26
Like your abuela!
#6 Monday Dec 26
and sellouts like yourself.
United States
#7 Monday Dec 26
We travel allot and know most of the US. Illegals are everywhere. How do you think the Trump admin. Is going to handle the situation? Seems like an impossible situation. Overwhelming out of control.
#8 Monday Dec 26
and we plan to stay here forever thank you gueros for my lone star card benefits,my ebt card and my chequi.gracias new resident.
United States
#9 Monday Dec 26
Don't get cozy....Trump is an experienced businessman that knows how to smog out bad roaches.
United States
#10 Monday Dec 26
Feels good to be on the steak side ja ja. Your old cliche doesn't work with me.
#11 Monday Dec 26
how many white chiles did you have to lick to be on the steak side hermana?
United States
#12 Monday Dec 26
None tonto..anyamore questions chicharonnes? De ardido se murio el quemado!
United States
#13 Monday Dec 26
Not your sister nunca
