Viewpoint - The cost of burying forgotten souls
Sources say the average cost of a North American funeral these days is between $7,000 and $10,000. Imagine, then, what it costs each state to bury inmates who die in prison, those whose bodies are unclaimed by family members.
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Tucker
|Dec 17
|JTUCKR
|1
|Vickers sentenced to 17 years for murder (Nov '09)
|Dec 13
|mylogan
|28
|johnny adamick (Sep '10)
|Dec 7
|John ford
|4
|Bad mouthing Bedias (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Crafter
|34
|Does anyone know?
|Sep '16
|countryroad88
|1
|R.I.P. Bonnie Sue Sheldon (Jun '06)
|Sep '16
|ThaMatrix
|65
|missing child
|Jul '16
|virginia rich
|1
