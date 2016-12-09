Two Death Row Inmates, Two Late Nights, Two Different Outcomes At Supreme Court

The death chamber and the steel bars of the viewing room are seen at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas September 29, 2010. Texas is set to execute on March 19, 2014, Ray Jasper, an aspiring rap musician who was convicted of slitting the throat and stabbing to death a music studio owner in San Antonio so that he could rob him of equipment.

