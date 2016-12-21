Lasher leads Houston Baptist to 79-65 upset win over SHSU
Cameron Morse scored 33 points, and Brett Frantz made a key 3-pointer in double overtime to help Youngstown State be HUNTSVILLE, Texas - Colter Lasher drilled 4 of 6 from beyond the arc to total 22 points and lead Houston Baptist to a 79-65 upset victory over Sam Houston State on Thursday night. Sam Houston, picked to win the Southland Conference, was beaten on its home floor as Houston Baptist dominated the second half 53-35.
