Lasher leads Houston Baptist to 79-65...

Lasher leads Houston Baptist to 79-65 upset win over SHSU

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Cameron Morse scored 33 points, and Brett Frantz made a key 3-pointer in double overtime to help Youngstown State be HUNTSVILLE, Texas - Colter Lasher drilled 4 of 6 from beyond the arc to total 22 points and lead Houston Baptist to a 79-65 upset victory over Sam Houston State on Thursday night. Sam Houston, picked to win the Southland Conference, was beaten on its home floor as Houston Baptist dominated the second half 53-35.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News You Say You're An American, But What If You Had... Dec 26 New Resident 13
Michael Tucker Dec 17 JTUCKR 1
News Vickers sentenced to 17 years for murder (Nov '09) Dec 13 mylogan 28
johnny adamick (Sep '10) Dec 7 John ford 4
Bad mouthing Bedias (Nov '08) Oct '16 Crafter 34
Does anyone know? Sep '16 countryroad88 1
R.I.P. Bonnie Sue Sheldon (Jun '06) Sep '16 ThaMatrix 65
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Huntsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,301 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,796

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC