Christian camp sued for discrimination, retaliation

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Houston Chronicle

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Carolina Creek Christian Camp in Huntsville for allegedly demoting a worker because of her pregnancy and then retaliating against her with lawsuits after she filed a complaint with the agency. The camp's lawyer, however, said he believes Caroline Creek was targeted by the federal agency because it is faith-based.

