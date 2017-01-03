A&E scraps KKK series after learning of cash payments

Ku Klux Klan members of South Mississippi Knights and Mississippi White Knights participate in a cross-lighting ceremony following a wedding ceremony in Petal, Miss., Dec. 31, 2001. The United States Supreme Court ruled Monday, April 7, 2003, that states can punish Ku Klux Klansmen and others who set crosses afire, finding that a burning cross is an instrument of racial terror so threatening that it overshadows free speech concerns.

