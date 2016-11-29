The Supreme Court needs to decide who is too intellectually disabled to be executed
A 2008 photo shows the gurney in Huntsville, Texas where the state's condemned are strapped down to receive a lethal dose of drugs. A 2008 photo shows the gurney in Huntsville, Texas where the state's condemned are strapped down to receive a lethal dose of drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Tucker
|Dec 17
|JTUCKR
|1
|Vickers sentenced to 17 years for murder (Nov '09)
|Dec 13
|mylogan
|28
|johnny adamick (Sep '10)
|Dec 7
|John ford
|4
|Bad mouthing Bedias (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Crafter
|34
|Does anyone know?
|Sep '16
|countryroad88
|1
|R.I.P. Bonnie Sue Sheldon (Jun '06)
|Sep '16
|ThaMatrix
|65
|missing child
|Jul '16
|virginia rich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC