Billy Abraham released from prison

Billy Abraham released from prison

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: El Paso Times

Controversial El Paso businessman Billy Abraham has been released from prison and said he wants to work with the city. Billy Abraham released from prison Controversial El Paso businessman Billy Abraham has been released from prison and said he wants to work with the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Tucker Dec 17 JTUCKR 1
News Vickers sentenced to 17 years for murder (Nov '09) Dec 13 mylogan 28
johnny adamick (Sep '10) Dec 7 John ford 4
Bad mouthing Bedias (Nov '08) Oct '16 Crafter 34
Does anyone know? Sep '16 countryroad88 1
R.I.P. Bonnie Sue Sheldon (Jun '06) Sep '16 ThaMatrix 65
missing child Jul '16 virginia rich 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Huntsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,699 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,662

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC