The 20 most patriotic places in Alabama

The 20 most patriotic places in Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

What better way to celebrate Independence Day in Alabama than to visit the most patriotic places in the state. From Revolutionary War sites to civil rights monuments; from baseball to apple pie; from majestic vistas to American flags...these places in Alabama ooze patriotism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12) Sun Demo 2
How old is the sewage system in Huntsville? Jun 30 ThomasA 2
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Jun 24 Kimberly 15
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... Jun 21 Harry Johnson 14
Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10) Jun 20 Saints MC 68
Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14) Jun 19 ThomasA 12
antique airplane Jun 13 Bobby Walker Red 8
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,766 • Total comments across all topics: 282,216,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC