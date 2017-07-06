Strong winds bring down trees near Fyffe Thursday
The National Weather Service in Huntsville issued a severe thunderstorm warning for DeKalb County at 11:52 a.m. The warning continued until 12:30 p.m. Any storm that forms through the early evening will be capable of very heavy rain, wind gusts 30-50 miles per hour, as well as brief, intense lightning.
