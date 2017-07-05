Standoff sparked by shooting investig...

Standoff sparked by shooting investigation ends overnight in Huntsville neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Police say at about 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received a call about a man who had been shoot in the 2700 block of Fairbanks Street NW. Crews found the man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... Tue Rod Stiffington 15
News OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12) Jul 2 Demo 2
How old is the sewage system in Huntsville? Jun 30 ThomasA 2
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Jun 24 Kimberly 15
Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10) Jun 20 Saints MC 68
Does anyone know where to buy Zapp's potato chips? (Aug '13) Jun 19 Kaye 2
Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14) Jun 19 ThomasA 12
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,218 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC