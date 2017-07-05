Standoff sparked by shooting investigation ends overnight in Huntsville neighborhood
Police say at about 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received a call about a man who had been shoot in the 2700 block of Fairbanks Street NW. Crews found the man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Tue
|Rod Stiffington
|15
|OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12)
|Jul 2
|Demo
|2
|How old is the sewage system in Huntsville?
|Jun 30
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Kimberly
|15
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Saints MC
|68
|Does anyone know where to buy Zapp's potato chips? (Aug '13)
|Jun 19
|Kaye
|2
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|12
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC