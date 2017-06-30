Space City USA artifacts found in deteriorating Georgia barn
A large sign and other artifacts from Space City USA, a proposed theme park being built in Huntsville, Alabama in the 1960s were recently found in a deteriorating barn in Chickamauga, Georgia near Chattanooga. The items had been stored in the collapsing barn since being purchased at an auction selling off the Space City USA assets in 1967.
