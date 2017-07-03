Sophia Strong: A Guntersville pastor'...

Sophia Strong: A Guntersville pastor's church builds support...

The Bakers Chapel Baptist Church community is standing behind some of their own. The church's pastor and his family were involved in a car crash in Huntsville in June, injuring all four of them.

