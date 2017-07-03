Shooting off fireworks in Huntsville could land you in trouble with police

Some people have already gotten a head start on the fireworks festivities, but Huntsville Police want to remind everyone if you're caught shooting fireworks within city limits there can be consequences. "The city council several years ago, adopted an ordinance which makes it unlawful or illegal for anyone not only to shoot fireworks in the city limits, it`s also illegal to sell, possess or use fireworks," Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.