Shooting off fireworks in Huntsville could land you in trouble with police
Some people have already gotten a head start on the fireworks festivities, but Huntsville Police want to remind everyone if you're caught shooting fireworks within city limits there can be consequences. "The city council several years ago, adopted an ordinance which makes it unlawful or illegal for anyone not only to shoot fireworks in the city limits, it`s also illegal to sell, possess or use fireworks," Lt.
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|24 min
|Rod Stiffington
|15
|OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Demo
|2
|How old is the sewage system in Huntsville?
|Jun 30
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Kimberly
|15
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Saints MC
|68
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|12
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
