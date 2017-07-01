Scottsboro superintendent to become principal in Georgia
Spivey was the only candidate to be named a finalist in both the Huntsville and Madison search for a new superintendent. Tomorrow I will be officially retired from public education in AL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12)
|21 hr
|Demo
|2
|How old is the sewage system in Huntsville?
|Jun 30
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Kimberly
|15
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Jun 21
|Harry Johnson
|14
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Saints MC
|68
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|12
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC