Prosecution: Huntsville terror suspect plotted to bomb law enforcement, practiced for beheadings
A Madison County judge ordered lawyers to continue to hold discussions on bond after a hearing revealed a number of startling details about the terrorism charge against Aziz Sayyed, arrested in Huntsville in June. The judge is expected to rule later this week.
