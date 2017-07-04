New parking options offer unique view...

New parking options offer unique views of Huntsville fireworks show

14 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Around the Tennessee Valley, fiery spectacles lit up the skies as nearly a dozen major fireworks shows went of without a hitch. At Huntsville's U.S. Space & Rocket Center's annual Fourth of July fireworks show, for the first time Calhoun Community College's campus opened its gates and allowed spectators to park -- with all proceeds benefiting a good cause.

