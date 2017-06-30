There are on the Alabama Live story from 2 hrs ago, titled Illegal immigrant pleads guilty to federal gun charge in death of young Huntsville girl. In it, Alabama Live reports that:

The man who accidentally killed a 5-year-old Huntsville girl on New Year's Day has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge because he was in the United States illegally. Fidel Rodriguez-Canchola, 34, pleaded guilty to illegally possession the .22-cailber revolver that he fired in celebration of the new year on Jan. 1, the Department of Justice announced today.

