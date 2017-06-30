Illegal immigrant pleads guilty to fe...

Illegal immigrant pleads guilty to federal gun charge in death of young Huntsville girl

The man who accidentally killed a 5-year-old Huntsville girl on New Year's Day has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge because he was in the United States illegally.

The man who accidentally killed a 5-year-old Huntsville girl on New Year's Day has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge because he was in the United States illegally. Fidel Rodriguez-Canchola, 34, pleaded guilty to illegally possession the .22-cailber revolver that he fired in celebration of the new year on Jan. 1, the Department of Justice announced today.

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,945

Las Vegas, NV

#1 3 hrs ago
Illegal alien pleads guilty to federal gun charge in death of young Huntsville girl.

Criminal illegal alien. Laws mean nothing to these south American Indians.

