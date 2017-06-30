Huntsville's 1927 fire engine demonst...

Huntsville's 1927 fire engine demonstrates it can still pump it up at 90

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

In 1927 Huntsville took possession of its new Ahrens-Fox pumper engine. It was the best fire engine money could buy at the time at a cost of $12,500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... Wed damarcus crawford 16
News OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12) Jul 2 Demo 2
How old is the sewage system in Huntsville? Jun 30 ThomasA 2
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Jun 24 Kimberly 15
Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10) Jun 20 Saints MC 68
Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14) Jun 19 ThomasA 12
antique airplane Jun 13 Bobby Walker Red 8
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,071 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC