Huntsville's 1927 fire engine demonstrates it can still pump it up at 90
In 1927 Huntsville took possession of its new Ahrens-Fox pumper engine. It was the best fire engine money could buy at the time at a cost of $12,500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Wed
|damarcus crawford
|16
|OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12)
|Jul 2
|Demo
|2
|How old is the sewage system in Huntsville?
|Jun 30
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Kimberly
|15
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Saints MC
|68
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|12
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC