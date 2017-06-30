Huntsville triple shooting suspect captured more than 200 miles away in Georgia
A 38-year-old man has been apprehended in Georgia on charges related to the Huntsville shootings of three people , including one man who died. Brian Simpson, 38, is awaiting transport back to Alabama, where he faces felony charges of murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault, Huntsville police announced today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You totally , royally screwed it up
|4 hr
|Sure screwed tha...
|1
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Wed
|damarcus crawford
|16
|OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12)
|Jul 2
|Demo
|2
|How old is the sewage system in Huntsville?
|Jun 30
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Kimberly
|15
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Saints MC
|68
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|12
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC