Huntsville triple shooting suspect captured more than 200 miles away in Georgia

12 hrs ago

A 38-year-old man has been apprehended in Georgia on charges related to the Huntsville shootings of three people , including one man who died. Brian Simpson, 38, is awaiting transport back to Alabama, where he faces felony charges of murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault, Huntsville police announced today.

