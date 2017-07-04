Huntsville family fearful of redtail hawks; Alabama Biologist Aid says 'No Need'
John Couch is fearful of the family of Red tail Hawks in his back yard . He says he feels they're preying on his dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Tue
|Rod Stiffington
|15
|OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12)
|Jul 2
|Demo
|2
|How old is the sewage system in Huntsville?
|Jun 30
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Kimberly
|15
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Saints MC
|68
|Does anyone know where to buy Zapp's potato chips? (Aug '13)
|Jun 19
|Kaye
|2
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|12
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC