Humane Society: Saving more pet lives in municipal shelters

Carroll County, Ga., Greenville County, S.C., and Huntsville, Ala., have all seen significant results by implementing recommendations of Target Zero. Last week, I was traveling in Effingham and Bulloch counties with Target Zero, a national organization that provides practical advice to communities that want to decrease euthanasia in their shelters, with a focus on government-funded shelters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.