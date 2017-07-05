Feds step in at Huntsville animal park where kangaroo attacked girl, order change
The branch of the United States Department of Agriculture that regulates animal exhibitors has ordered Harmony Park Safari in Huntsville to build a new barrier around an enclosure where a kangaroo grabbed and bit a 9-year-old girl in May. The attack happened on May 6, and federal documents from the USDA show inspectors arrived at the park on May 8 to determine if appropriate protocols were followed. The report from the inspector found: "There was no public barrier to prevent an animal from reaching out of the enclosure or to prevent someone from reaching into the enclosure."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Tue
|Rod Stiffington
|15
|OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12)
|Jul 2
|Demo
|2
|How old is the sewage system in Huntsville?
|Jun 30
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Kimberly
|15
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Saints MC
|68
|Does anyone know where to buy Zapp's potato chips? (Aug '13)
|Jun 19
|Kaye
|2
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|12
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC