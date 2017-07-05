Feds step in at Huntsville animal par...

Feds step in at Huntsville animal park where kangaroo attacked girl, order change

Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The branch of the United States Department of Agriculture that regulates animal exhibitors has ordered Harmony Park Safari in Huntsville to build a new barrier around an enclosure where a kangaroo grabbed and bit a 9-year-old girl in May. The attack happened on May 6, and federal documents from the USDA show inspectors arrived at the park on May 8 to determine if appropriate protocols were followed. The report from the inspector found: "There was no public barrier to prevent an animal from reaching out of the enclosure or to prevent someone from reaching into the enclosure."

