Feds step in at Huntsville animal park where kangaroo attacked girl, order change

The branch of the United States Department of Agriculture that regulates animal exhibitors has ordered Harmony Park Safari in Huntsville to build a new barrier around an enclosure where a kangaroo grabbed and bit a 9-year-old girl in May. The attack happened on May 6, and federal documents from the USDA show inspectors arrived at the park on May 8 to determine if appropriate protocols were followed. The report from the inspector found: "There was no public barrier to prevent an animal from reaching out of the enclosure or to prevent someone from reaching into the enclosure."

