Dynetics launches new critical infrastructure company in Huntsville
Observation Without Limits, or O.W.L., is now fully operational with five employees at Dynetics' headquarters on Explorer Boulevard in Cummings Research Park. The company provides technology solutions, including GroundAware, a ground surveillance sensor system active since 2013.
