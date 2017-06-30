Dynetics launches new critical infras...

Dynetics launches new critical infrastructure company in Huntsville

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Observation Without Limits, or O.W.L., is now fully operational with five employees at Dynetics' headquarters on Explorer Boulevard in Cummings Research Park. The company provides technology solutions, including GroundAware, a ground surveillance sensor system active since 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... 13 hr damarcus crawford 16
News OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12) Jul 2 Demo 2
How old is the sewage system in Huntsville? Jun 30 ThomasA 2
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Jun 24 Kimberly 15
Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10) Jun 20 Saints MC 68
Does anyone know where to buy Zapp's potato chips? (Aug '13) Jun 19 Kaye 2
Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14) Jun 19 ThomasA 12
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at July 06 at 4:53AM CDT

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,299 • Total comments across all topics: 282,273,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC