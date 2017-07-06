Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on overnight chase, 3 arrested
Huntsville Police have arrested three people after officers caught up with a stolen vehicle. Investigators say the overnight chase was the second time officers had located, and tried to recover, this vehicle.
