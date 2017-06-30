David Foster Receives Young Engineer ...

David Foster Receives Young Engineer of the Year Award

Read more: Chester County Independent

David Foster was recognized recently at the Engineering Week Awards Banquet in Huntsville, Ala. He received the "Young Engineer of the Year" award from the Society for Military Engineers.

