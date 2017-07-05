Cummings Research Park poised for transformation as it prepares to welcome Blue Origin
Cummings Research Park is poised to move ahead with its master plan that includes adding amenities and other necessities into the park of the future. While preparing to make the master plan vision a reality, park leaders are also getting ready to welcome space tourism company Blue Origin to a lot there.
