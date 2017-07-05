Continue Reading
Tracey Wolfe Grainger Today Editor HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA - Grainger High School students Adison Wieber, 15, and Tate Wieber, 13, kicked off their summer break by attending the Advanced Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center's Official Visitor Center. Students and adults train by participating in hands-on activities and missions based upon teamwork, leadership and problem solving for the promotion of science, technology, engineering and math .
