Cigarettes and cash stolen in Huntsville holdup; gas station worker pistol-whipped
A 35-year-old Huntsville man is one of two suspects accused in an early-morning gas station holdup in which a worker was pistol whipped. Deitrich Jermaine Hall is accused of stealing cigarettes and cash from the MAPCO at 2220 Zierdt Road.
