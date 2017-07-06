Big-time summer heat begins once the daily downpours end
The past five weeks are among the wettest starts to summer on record in Huntsville. The official rainfall total at Huntsville International from June 1st through 9 PM Thursday is 8.08 inches: 17th-wettest since 1894.
