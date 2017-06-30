Alabama fireworks: auditor blasts gov...

Alabama fireworks: auditor blasts governor over July 3 holiday

10 hrs ago

Alabama auditor and potential 2018 gubernatorial candidate Jim Zeigler is criticizing Gov. Kay Ivey's relatively late decision to designate Monday as a state holiday, along with Tuesday July 4. Zeigler, in a news release Monday, said Ivey's June 28 announcement to grant a holiday on July 3 came as a "surprise" to the state's workforce. Had they known earlier, he suggested, their families could have perhaps headed out on trips or planned other ways to spend time together.

